Estelle wants to spread joy and light with new album, 'Stay Alta'

It's been seven years since Estelle dropped her last album, Lovers Rock, so she made sure to be intentional with her new release, Stay Alta.

Speaking to New Wave Magazine about the process of creating the album, she says, "It was intense but intentional."

"I take my time between records, talking about life and fully formed experiences," she continues. "I don’t rush to put something out. This felt like the right time, and it came together naturally."

According to Estelle, most of Stay Alta was "recorded during the pandemic," a time in which she was free. The songs were not "overthought" or "premeditated for a specific reaction—they were about having a good time."

"After my last album, I had a life restructuring, not a breakdown, looking at my progress and legacy. I didn’t like repeating the same things, so I went to therapy, changed my approach, and found freedom," she explains. "Every session was clear and dedicated, reflecting real change."

She shares that her hope for Stay Alta is to spread joy and light to everybody and simply remind people "who we are as humans."

"We’re conditioned to live in negativity, but I don’t believe that. There’s more fun and life happening than we credit ourselves for," Estelle says. "My intention is to touch people’s light, rekindle it, whether through dancing or connecting to a different frequency."

Stay Alta is now available on streaming platforms.

