Erykah Badu, The Alchemist release 'Witch Doctor' music video

'Witch Doctor' single artwork (Control FREAQ Records / Young Recordings)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The video for Erykah Badu and The Alchemist's "Witch Doctor" is out now.

Erykah not only stars in the visual, but flexes her skills as director, executive producer, creative director and stylist.

"Witch Doctor" serves as a preview to Erykah's collaborative project with The Alchemist, which does not yet have a title.

Previously road-tested on tour, the album, recorded over 18 months in Dallas and Los Angeles, is set to arrive on Aug. 28.

Erykah and Alchemist will continue to perform shows throughout the month of September. They have dates set in Toronto, Cleveland, Denver, San Diego and other cities.

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