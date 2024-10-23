Eminem endorses VP Kamala Harris, introduces former President Barack Obama at Detroit rally

Eminem gave President Barack Obama a warm welcome at a rally in Detroit supporting the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign.

He came out to his 2010 single "Not Afraid" and then greeted the crowd that had gathered in his hometown.

“Detroit! What up doe!” he began, before sharing "a couple of important reasons" for his appearance.

"As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me," he said. "And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice, so I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please."

"I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution, or what people will do if you make your opinion known," Em continued, before officially making an endorsement. "I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld. And here to tell you much more about that, President Barack Obama.”

Obama walked out to Eminem's "Lose Yourself," to which he rapped along. "I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem,” he said. “I thought Eminem was going to be performing, I was going to jump out. Love me some Eminem.”

Eminem backed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. His song "Lose Yourself" was featured in an ad during their campaign.

