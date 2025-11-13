Eminem to consult Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving halftime show as part of new partnership

Inductee Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Eminem has been tapped to help his NFL home team on its Thanksgiving halftime show. He and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, have entered a multiple-year partnership with the Detroit Lions, where they will serve as executive producers and consult the franchise "on talent selection and all aspects of" the show. The partnership is set to run through 2027.

"It's an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports," Rosenberg says in a press release. "We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country."

Lions President/CEO Rod Wood similarly expressed excitement about working with "longtime Lions fans" Eminem and Rosenberg. "Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar," he says.

Jesse Collins Entertainment will also play a role in the festivities; the company is tasked with producing the performance.

The Lions Thanksgiving Day game will take place Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. ET against the Green Bay Packers. No details on the halftime show have been announced.

