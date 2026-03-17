Ella Mai headed on the road for Do You Still Love Me? tour

Poster for Ella Mai's Do You Still Love Me? tour

If you still love Ella Mai, it might be time to support her on tour. The singer is headed out on the road for her Do You Still Love Me? Tour, featuring guests AMA and Girlfriend.

The tour kicks off with a festival appearance at the Konka Kulture Weekend in the North West province of South Africa on April 25. That'll be followed by another show in Cape Town, South Africa, before Ella heads to Asia and Australia for multiple shows. The North American leg begins July 2 in Milwaukee, with scheduled shows in Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans and Atlanta, among other cities.

It all comes to an end on Aug. 28 in New York, where Ella will make her debut at Radio City Music Hall.

In a post shared to Instagram, she noted, "UK& EUROPE dates coming shortly, can't forget home."

Fans can now sign up for access to the artist presale, starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will also be available via Spotify and local presales, as well through the general sale happening Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

More information about the tour, which supports Ella's latest album, Do You Still Love Me?, can be found on ellamai.com.

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