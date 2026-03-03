E-40 and Tech N9ne announce spring Strange Wid’ It Tour

Rapper E-40 attends the 2025 ForbesBLK Summit at Ray Charles Performing Arts Center Morehouse College on October 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)/Rapper and singer Tech N9ne arrives at the Sports Illustrated's SI The Party at Mardi Gras World on February 8, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

“Clydesdale” and “No K.” collaborators Tech N9ne and E-40 are coming together for a co-headlining trek.

Their Strange Wid’ It Tour is set to kick off on April 12 in La Vista, Nebraska, with following shows set in Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Little Rock, Birmingham and more, with a final stop in Tech's hometown of Kansas City on May 24.

"ME AND MY RELATIVE HITTIN THE ROAD AND WE HELLA LIT, WE NEVER EMBELLISH IT HOW WE COOK AND THEN SELL THE SH!+," Tech wrote on Instagram, alongside a poster displaying the tour dates.

Ticket information is now available on strangemusicinc.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.