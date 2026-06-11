E-40 tapped for headlining set at upcoming Standford vs. University of Miami football game

E-40 performs onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on June 08, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

E-40 has been tapped to deliver a headlining set at Stanford University this summer, when the football team plays against the University of Miami.

The performance inside Stanford Stadium will celebrate Bay Area culture while serving as the 20-year celebration of his My Ghetto Report Card album.

"Performing at halftime to help kick off Stanford's football season and celebrate My Ghetto Report Card's anniversary is going to be really special," E-40 said in a statement. "I'm so thankful to my brother [Stanford Football general manager] Andrew Luck for making this moment possible. We're gonna shake the stadium up and turn it into a full-blown function that highlights Bay Area music, sports and entertainment in a powerful way."

Tickets for the Stanford vs. University of Miami game, taking place Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. PT, are now available.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.