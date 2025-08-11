E-40 launches wine brand featuring 5 flavors

E-40 is introducing fans to his ON1 Infusion Wine brand, and as he says in one of his songs, "Everybody got choices."

According to Complex, the brand features five flavors — Peach, Mango, Mixed Berry, Pineapple and Strawberry. They were stored and bottled in Napa, California, and can be mixed or sipped independently.

"Launching ON1 Infusion Wine is the perfect way to celebrate Black Business Month and Black ownership," E-40 said in a statement. "I wanted to introduce a new, high-proof flavored wine that offers quality, delivers on taste and reaches a wider audience of consumers. Whether you’re new to wine or a seasoned sipper, ON1 is for the perfect drink to turn any occasion into a celebration."

E-40's wine brand can be purchased at the Earl Stevens Selections website; it will soon be available at nationwide retailers.

