Drake's 'Iceman' marks fourth week atop 'Billboard' 200

Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

If the world still isn't aware, it's time for Drake to "Make Them Know." His album Iceman tops Billboard 200 for a fourth consecutive week, earning 133,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending June 11, according to Luminate.

Iceman is the first R&B/hip-hop album to spend its first four weeks on the chart since Utopia by Travis Scott, which opened with a four-week run atop the chart in 2023. The most recent album to spend at least its first four weeks at #1 is Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, which debuted atop the chart and remained there for seven consecutive weeks, from the Oct. 18 to Nov. 29 dated charts, according to Billboard.

Among Drake's own releases, Iceman joins Views, Scorpion and Certified Lover Boy as albums that spent at least their first four weeks at #1. Views led the chart for 13 weeks in 2016, while both Scorpion and Certified Lover Boy logged five weeks atop the Billboard 200.

Iceman also remains #1 on the Top Streaming Albums charts, thanks to its 135.82 million on-demand official streams of the album's songs.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Michael Jackson's Thriller holds at #6 and his Number Ones sits at #8.

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