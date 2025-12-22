Drake teams with Stake to give fans 10% of his gambling winnings

Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025, in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

Drake is giving fans a chance to win a portion of his gambling winnings just in time for the holidays. He's announced he's teamed with online betting company Stake for a three-night livestream on Kick, which comes to an end on Tuesday.

Each stream ends with five lucky winners who will split 10% of the balance Drake has in his wallet.

"Can we end my roughest gambling year on a good note?? I want to MAXWIN and share 10% of it with you," he wrote on Instagram. Details on how to enter the giveaway are on the Stake website.

Drake kicked off his the three-night stream on Kick Sunday, appearing alongside BenDaDonn and previewing some songs, including the previously leaked "National Treasure."

"I know what you're waiting on, trust me, we cheffin,'" Drake said of his upcoming album, Iceman. The project doesn't have a release date.

