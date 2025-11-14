Drake secures #3 spot on 'Billboard''s songwriter of the century list

Billboard ranked the top 25 songwriters with the most Hot 100 #1s in the 21st century, and Drake came out at #3. He earns his spot with 14 chart-toppers crediting him as a songwriter, with "God's Plan" named his longest-leading #1. The song spent 11 weeks on the Hot 100, a run that started on Feb. 3, 2018.
Drake follows #1 songwriter Max Martin and runner-up Dr. Luke. Other songwriters ranked in Billboard's top 10 list include Beyoncé at #5 with #11 Hot 100 #1s in the 21st century and Bruno Mars with nine of his own #1s as a songwriter.
The full list, which also mentions Timbaland, Pharrell, The Weeknd, Jermaine Dupri, Sean Garrett, Ye, and Jay-Z, can be found on billboard.com.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.