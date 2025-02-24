Drake and PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ﻿tops 'Billboard' 200

Drake and PartyNextDoor have secured the #1 position on the Billboard 200 with their first joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, replacing the previous chart-topper, Kendrick Lamar's GNX. The project earned 246,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 20, according to Luminate, becoming Party's first #1 and Drake's 14th.

$$$4U now has the largest streaming week for an album in 2025, after generating 287.04 million on-demand streams. It's also the first joint album this year to dominate the Billboard 200.

$$$4U officially dropped on Valentine's Day after months of teasing by Drake and Party. The album also debuts at #1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Rap Albums and Top Streaming Albums charts, as well in Drake and Party's native Canada.

