Drake and PartyNextDoor unveil cover art for '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U'

Drake's plan to release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor continues. He shared the cover art to the album Tuesday, which sees him and PND in the snow, standing in between two buildings with the hoods of their fur coats covering their faces.

The post comes hours after they released a video featuring comedians and fellow Canadians Jermaine and Trevaunn "Trey" Richards intended to promote the album. The clip captures Trey as he seeks his brother's help when rehearsing a speech he plans to say to his girlfriend. Despite advice that he should say the words "I love you," he struggles to get the words out.

Drake and PND also shared a snippet of "Crying in Chanel," a song featured on the album and arriving on Valentine's Day.

"It's called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, but it's some turned up songs for you on there, too," he said during a tour stop in Australia. "And there's some personal feelings on there for you. So hopefully whoever you're with on Valentine's Day, hopefully y'all can share that experience together."

