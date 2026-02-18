Drake is bestselling rapper on ICFI's list for biggest-selling global artists of 2025

Rapper Drake performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake has been named the bestselling rapper in a list compiled by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

He's ranked as the third biggest-selling global artist of 2025, coming closely behind Taylor Swift and Stray Kids.

Other rappers who join Drake on the list are The Weeknd at #4; Kendrick Lamar at #6; Tyler Creator, who made his debut at the chart on #12; and Eminem at #15. SZA also made the chart, coming in at #19.

The full list is now available on icpi.org.

