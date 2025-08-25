Drake has seemingly purchased Tupac's Death Row chain

Drake, who made headlines in 2023 when he bought Tupac Shakur's iconic crown ring, has seemingly purchased another iconic piece of the late rapper's jewelry.

Drake posted on Instagram a close-up photo of Tupac's Death Row Records chain, including the back of the pendant, which is inscribed, "All eyez on YOU 1996." He captioned it, "COPENHAGEN NIGHT ONE LESSSGO," referring to his show in that Danish city on Sunday.

While fans wondered if the chain was authentic, Alexander Bitar, a dealer in high-end collectibles, posted a photo of himself posing with Drake, with the rapper holding the pendant. It was captioned "iconic." On his Instagram Story, Bitar also linked to his website, which has the pendant as a featured item.

Bitar also shared an Instagram post featuring a carousel of several articles about the purchase, Drake's original post and a quote from himself, in which he said, "Items of such high historical significance are priceless" — in case you were wondering how much Drizzy shelled out for the chain.

Drake's previous purchase of Tupac's ring led to Kendrick Lamar changing the lyrics of his song "Euphoria" during a 2024 concert. He added the line, "Give me Tupac ring back and maybe I'll give you a little respect."

