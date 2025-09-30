Donovan Mitchell says he's grateful to call Coco Jones his fiancée: '[It] is a blessing'

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones attend the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

While many sing Coco Jones' praises as a musician, her fiancé and NBA player Donovan Mitchell spoke about the qualities he loves in her as partner. He opened up about his feelings on the singer Monday during the Cleveland Cavaliers' team media day.

"Man, that's my dog. I love her to death," he told reporters. "She’s amazing. She’s an amazing human being. She brings me peace."

He also spoke about her work ethic after hanging out with her while she was on her Why Not More? Tour.

"Getting to spend time with her on tour was something that was very unique 'cause you realize that she travels and works just as hard as we do. On the tour bus, up late nights," Mitchell said.

He continued, "She's a special human. And you see it in her work, and to be able to call her my fiancée, my wife, is a blessing. So, I'm grateful."

Rumors of Coco and Donovan's relationship had been swirling for some time, but she remained mum about the details of her private life. The two then announced on July 1 that they were getting married. Coco shared a photo in which she flaunted her engagement ring, while Donovan posted the same pic, along with an aerial view capturing the moment he proposed to the singer.

