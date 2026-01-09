Donald Trump 'is not considering granting' Diddy's request for a pardon

Trump: .S. President Donald Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)/Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Sean "Diddy" Combs' push for a commutation of his sentence continues. In addition to pursuing an appeal, he reportedly asked President Donald Trump for his sentence to be reduced.

The request was revealed in an interview with The New York Times. "[Diddy] asked me for a pardon," Trump said. "Through a letter."

The publication continued, “Mr. Trump said he is not considering granting the request. Mr. Trump also indicated that he had no intention of pardoning several other high-profile people.”

Rumors had circulated that Trump was considering clemency for Diddy — a claim The National News Desk reports was "fake news." Trump later confirmed Combs was among many people who had asked him for a pardon and told Newsmax that Combs' shift in attitude toward him during his first presidential election makes that unlikely.

“We’re human beings,” Trump said. “We don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements. So, I don’t know. It’s more difficult ... I’m being honest."

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted of federal prostitution; he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges and is continuing to appeal his conviction.

