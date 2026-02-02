Don Toliver says new album 'Octane' is 'an experience'

Don Toliver performs at Kozel Carroponte of Sesto San Giovanni on June 13, 2025, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

If you thought of fuel when hearing the title of Don Toliver's new album, Octane, you're not far off. The project's name is inspired by the real-life term that measures how much compression fuel can withstand before ignition.

"The inspiration behind the title is another phrase for more fuel consumption. It's really what it is," Don says in an interview with Vibe. "I came with Hardstone Psycho about two years ago, and I love the energy and everything."

"I just love the intensity of how I went about it [the album], everything I did, and all the energy that was around it," he continues. "So, it’s just basically more fuel consumption. It’s really the basis of octane."

Octane, according to Don, is "an experience" — one that has a "very adventurous" vibe.

"It just makes me want to start my day. When I get in my car and play the record, it makes me want to just go wherever I need to go. It puts me in this Mission Impossible mindset," he says, adding he even "loves to dance to" the project.

"Overall, it’s really been something fun," he says. "It puts me on a ride and an adventure."

Octane features 18 songs, but Don is most eager to see how fans react to "Body," "Sweet Home" and his personal favorite, "Pleasure's Mine."

"The energy in them is just crazy and infectious," he says, "and I think that people are really going to be in for a serious treat when they see that."

Octane is now available on streaming services.

Don has also released short-form content tied to the project on his private Octane Mountain Instagram page, inspired by LA's Mount Wilson, where he did much of the album's research and preparation. He says he lets fans in "every other day."

