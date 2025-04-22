Doechii talks being humbled by family, support from Beyoncé and being a role model

She's Doechii to the world, but to her family, she's still Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Doechii shares that her family has not been fazed by her musical accomplishments.

"They’re always keeping me grounded. Most of the time, I don’t talk about work with them," she said. "I was in the car with my family and my team, in a dress looking fab, and my sister chose that moment to ask if I farted."

"Like, number one, no I didn’t, and number two, why would you say that? Like, I’m a superstar. I don’t fart!" she said. "I’m just Jaylah to them."

To those who know her as Doechii, she's a star steadily on the rise, one who is still surprised by the support she's received from Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé.

"She said she liked my music in one of her interviews … and then she had me open for her at a stop on the Renaissance Tour. And she sent me flowers recently," Doechii said of Bey, whose efforts and leadership resonate with her own. "She is the embodiment of an eloquent leader. I look up to the way that she handles her job, her fame, and her fans. She is the ultimate showgirl and professional artist."

Now that she, too, is a role model for others, Doechii said she takes the position seriously. "I say this to myself often in my journal entries, but I truly am becoming who I needed. I can only imagine all the little Black girls and boys out there that I represent something for," she said. "So it excites me, it inspires me, and it makes me very aware of what it is that I’m saying and how I’m presenting myself while also being mindful of who I am right now and what grown Jaylah needs."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.