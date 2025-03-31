Doechii says GLAAD Media award was 'the warmest win that I have gotten yet'

Doechii is fresh off of accepting the outstanding music artist award at the GLAAD Media Awards, and she tells People it's "the warmest win that I have gotten yet."

"[It's] because I feel like I'm amongst my family, I feel like I'm in my element, I'm with my community, and I just feel proud to be here because I know I'm safe," said Doechii, who identifies as queer and bisexual.

With a Grammy win also under her belt and the subsequent continued recognition of her talent, the rapper says her breakthrough year has "been transformative."

"All of my dreams have become a reality, and I feel like I am literally walking in a dream," she says. She shared the advice she would give to the 2020 version of Doechii: "I would say keep going, star. You're doing good. Keep going."

In other Doechii news, Tyler, The Creator is a huge fan of hers. Speaking to journalist Nardwuar the Human Serviette, he described her as a genius and "alien."

“I came across Doechii on something that YouTube recommended. It was the ‘Catfish’ record or 'Nissan Altima.' I was like, ‘What is this? Damn, this girl pretty as hell.’ And I clicked it and I was blown away and I just kept going and kept going and kept going," he recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ And then I DMd her and I was like, ‘N****, I’m gonna need you in a few months!’ And then we linked and yeah, she’s incredible."

Of her Grammy win and the attention she's been receiving, Tyler said, "I’m so happy that she [won a Grammy] and she’s in folks’ faces and we have to just keep supporting artists who care about things."

