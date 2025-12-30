Doechii gives fans 'life update' via new song 'girl, get up.' featuring SZA

Doechii has a "life update" for her fans. In the only post on her Instagram, she announced the release of her new song, "girl, get up.," featuring fellow Top Dawg Entertainment signee SZA.

"girl, get up.," which samples "What Happened to That Boy" by Birdman and Clipse, finds Doechii unpacking her life, career and more. She addresses industry plant accusations, rumors about drug use and critics who doubt her talent, making it clear she's earned her success through hard work.

"All that industry plant s*** whack/ I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats," she raps, later adding, "Y'all can't fathom that I work this hard/ And y'all can't fathom that I earned this chart/ Y'all can't stand my vibe 'cause I'm anointed/ All y'all evil-a** h*** just annoyin'."

Alongside the release, Doechii dropped a visualizer directed by James Mackel, the man behind the visual for her Grammy-nominated hit "Anxiety."

"girl, get up." marks Doechii's final release of 2025 and the end to her Swamp Sessions series, a creative run where she challenged herself to write songs within one-hour sessions. The series produced tracks and visuals for "Nissan Altima," "Bullfrog" and "Catfish."

Doechii is nominated for five awards at the 2026 Grammy Awards: record of the year, song of the year, best rap performance, best rap song and best music video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.