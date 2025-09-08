Doechii adds New York, Tampa to Live from the Swamp tour schedule

Doechii has added two dates to her Live from the Swamp Tour due to popular demand. She will now visit The Theater at Madison Square Garden and Yuengling Center in Tampa as part of her sold-out trek.

The New York show will take place Oct. 20, while the hometown show in Tampa will go down on Oct. 25. Fans have until Wednesday to sign up for access to the Doechii Artist presale, which is set to kick off Friday at 9 a.m. ET. A Verizon presale will run Thursday from 9 a.m. ET until 9 p.m. ET, and remaining tickets will be sold during the general sale, starting Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. ET at livefromtheswamp.com.

The Live from the Swamp tour begins on Oct. 14 in Chicago and wraps Nov. 10 in Seattle. Doechii is also scheduled to perform at a few festivals, including the newly added Camp Flog Gnaw and Atlanta's ONE Music Fest. She will also take the stage at the Spilt Milk Festival in Australia and support Kendrick Lamar on a few dates for his Grand National tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.