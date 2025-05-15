Documentary to chronicle Lil Tjay's rise to fame

Lil Tjay's rise to fame will be chronicled in a new documentary by Hangtime Intl. Pictures.

Variety reports the film will take viewers through his journey, sharing his start as a "problematic child" in Fordham, Bronx, who often fought and committed robberies. The fatal stabbing of his friend and his eventual yearlong sentence in a youth detention center led him to his passion for music. He's since received Gold and Platinum certifications and toured the world. His performances will also be included in the untitled documentary, which will see him looking back on his turbulent past.

"Witnessing a young man transform pain into purpose is what moved me to begin the journey to tell Lil Tjay's story," Frida Torresblanco, of Hangtime Intl., said in a statement. "He is a wounded poet whose resilience speaks to an entire generation. This documentary is about more than music; it's about strength, growth and the quiet wisdom that can only come from living through what most of us will never have to experience. His voice shows young people that beauty can arise from hardship, and his legacy reminds us that even the most difficult struggles can inspire hope."

The Lil Tjay documentary will be introduced at the Cannes Film Festival, which is coming to a close on May 24.

