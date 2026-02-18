DJ Khaled to headline Big 12 conference afterparty

DJ Khaled has been tapped to headline the official afterparty for the Big 12 Conference, a premier NCAA Division I athletic conference. He'll perform at the KC Live! stage in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans must follow the Big 12's social media for more information on how to get access to tickets for the free show.

"The Big 12 Tournament is one of the biggest and best. I'm looking forward to bringing that energy to the Tournament After Party with a performance and connecting with the fans," Khaled said in a statement. "Young world, the world is yours—you are now and you are the future! Keep going! WE THE BEST!"

“We are continually investing in ways to elevate the Big 12 Basketball Tournaments and deliver an unforgettable experience for our fans,” added Big 12 chief brand and business officer Tyrel Kirkham. “DJ Khaled is an incredible performer and we know he will put on a high-energy show."

The Big 12 basketball tournament afterparty takes place on March 14.

