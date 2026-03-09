Dionne Warwick announces final album, lead single featuring Cynthia Erivo

Dionne Warwick will be giving fans a new album one last time. Billboard reports that after 65 years in the music industry, she's announced her final album, Dwuets, which will see her collaborate with some high-profile duet partners.

The first two letters of the title are in celebration of her first time working with Diane Warren, with whom she shares the same initials, according to the publication. Announced features on the project include Cynthia Erivo, who guests on the lead single "Ocean in the Desert," and Kehlani, who will appear on the album's second single.

"It was such a joy to be in the studio harmonizing with such a talented entertainer as Cynthia. We immediately bonded and had so much fun recording this beautiful song," Dionne says of "Ocean in the Desert," as per Billboard.

Erivo also enjoyed the experience. She said in her own statement, “It was so warm being in the studio with Dionne; it was like a mother-daughter relationship. This experience was like the godmother of music coming in and saying to me ‘I knight you.’"

In a joint Instagram post, she recalled their first interaction and the moment Warwick asked her to be on the song.

"Ocean in the Desert" is set to arrive on March 20; the release for Dwuets, and additional features, will be announced at a later time.

Warwick's son and manager, Damon Elliott, produced the album, according to Billboard. Physical art pieces accompanying the project will be up for auction.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.