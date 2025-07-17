Despite insults, SZA says Nicki Minaj is familiar with her music

The social media exchange between SZA and Nicki Minaj continued Wednesday, with the latest response coming from the SOS singer. SZA specifically addressed Nicki's claim that people don't know her songs or influence in the music industry.

"Nicki … You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you've asked for features twice to no response," she wrote, also sharing a screenshot of Nicki's text request for a SZA collab. "In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself 'Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo?' Lol ur having a moment," SZA continued. "im not sure why but be blessed."

SZA has been on the receiving end of Minaj's insults since Tuesday, after the rapper seemingly assumed SZA was subtweeting her in a post on X. Nicki attacked her physical appearance, claiming she draws on her freckles and has had cosmetic surgery in an attempt to have a "natural face" like hers.

Nicki also called SZA a "fake girl's girls," said she was more successful than her and alleged that SZA uses Auto-Tune.

"Sza if every song you've ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn't even miss you. I've been to countries that never heard of you. I know you're not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year? B**** have you ever headlined to 80K ppl?" Nicki wrote in the post SZA seemingly addressed.

It's believed the exchange began after Nicki assumed SZA's retrograde post was a response to her rant about Top Dawg Entertainment President Terrence "Punch" Henderson.

Nicki has also been calling out Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Jay-Z, recently suggesting that Jay has been "stopping bags behind the scenes." Colin Kaepernick's partner, Nessa, agreed, saying she had a similar experience after Kaepernick was blackballed in the NFL.

