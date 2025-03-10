DDG talks custody/visitation issues on new song 'Don't Take My Son'

DDG claims he's experiencing custody issues and has not been able to see his son, Halo. He details his thoughts and feelings on a new song "Don't Take My Son," produced by Cash Cobain.

“Don’t take my son because he’s all I got/ I’m just having fun, I don’t love these thots,” sings DDG on the chorus.

The song arrives after a recent Twitch livestream, where he claimed he doesn't have the freedom to see and hang with Halo whenever he would like.

"I just want to be able to see my son when I want to see my son, take my son when I want to take my son," DDG said. "Like, I don't care if this makes me look childish, if I look like I'm on the internet crazy, whatever -- I don't care, bro. I don't care what nobody thinks. I literally just want to be in my son's life."

DDG expressed in the livestream that he doesn't want Halo to ever say, "'My pops ain't around.'" Responding to suggestions he take Halo's mother, Halle Bailey, to court, he said he wants to avoid something that is "extremely messy and it don't have to happen."

“I don’t like putting y’all in my business, but I don’t know what else to do,” he added. “But, I know the internet moves people. I just want to see my son, that’s it. I love being a dad and I want to be a dad, plain and simple. I think I’m the first n**** to ever be canceled for wanting to be a dad.”

