Daniel Caesar announces new album

Daniel Caesar has a new album on the way. In his "profound and clever" attempt at announcing the news, he wrote a letter in which he opened up about the stories his father, a Jamaican musician, told him when he was disappointed in him or simply trying to get a message across.

Among those was a warning "of the dangers this world had to offer, seeming pleasant but sometimes fleeting" and the encouragement to center God in his life.

Daniel admits he wasn't always interested in his father's stories and life lessons, which have now become a guide in his life. He says he's also come to realize that everything is cliche, noting, "No one will ever think a thought that hasn't been thought before, nor will anyone try a thing that hasn't been tried before."

Daniel adds he has since leaned into family, honesty and faith, writing, "Never forget that God is the only eternal measuring stick for morality. I am nothing. But in my flesh, I am Spergy's son, and in my spirit, I am God's."

The caption to Daniel's post reads "Spergy of Son," which is seemingly the name of his upcoming album.

It's also the name of his website, where he posted a video of him walking into a body of water. Title cards reading "WALK BY FAITH, NOT BY SIGHT" and "HAVE A BABY (WITH ME)" are interspersed, and a snippet of a new song soundtracks the video.

Daniel's last album was 2023's Never Enough.

