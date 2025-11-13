D'Angelo's son says time spent with father before his death 'really just cleared my spirit'

D'Angelo performs onstage during day 2 of the AFROPUNK festival at Commodore Barry Park on August 24, 2014, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

Swayvo Twain opened up in an Instagram post Wednesday about losing his father, D'Angelo. He shared that his father's death provided a lot a clarity, allowing him to approach the loss differently than he did when his mother, Angie Stone, died.

“Mom passed and left me with a lot of questions. After this funeral, I gained a lot of answers to things," he said in an Instagram video.

He attributes the answered questions to the quality time he was able to spend with D'Angelo before he passed away.

“My dad, he came down to Atlanta. He spent three weeks with me. Anything we ever missed, any questions I ever had, anything I wanted to ask him about — anything — we just had every conversation,” Twain said in the video. “Every laugh and every moment, man. It really just cleared my spirit, man. That’s the time I needed him the most ever. He stood right there.”

While he admits he went into hiding after his mother passed away in March, he said his father's death has left him motivated.

“Every time he popped his head out, he did his big one,” Twain said of D'Angelo. “So that’s what I’mma do.”

Twain's post also featured parts of the eulogy he delivered at D'Angelo's private memorial service.

"Knowing your father's history and where he comes from," he said in the clip. "Really getting an understanding for that s*** is, like, monumental." In the caption, he thanked everyone for "all the love, support, and well wishes" they've been sending his way.

D'Angelo passed away Oct. 14 following a battle with cancer. Angie died March 1 following a car collision.

