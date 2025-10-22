D'Angelo's discography sees increase in streams following his death

Soul singer-songwriter D'Angelo performs during Day 1 of the 2012 Essence Music Festival at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)

D'Angelo fans have been running up his streams as they listen to his discography in the wake of his death. Billboard reports his catalog has seen a 796% increase in one week, going from 1.8 million official on-demand U.S. streams from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 to 16.1 million streams from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16.

D'Angelo's songs have also individually seen a rise in streams and have even made it onto the Hot 100. “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” got 2.5 million streams in the week starting Oct. 10 and currently sits at #25 on the list.

"Lady" garnered 2.2 million streams and secured the #10 spot, while "Brown Sugar" got 1.9 million streams and placed at #27.

The three tracks are also on the Hot R&B Songs chart, with "Untitled" at #7, "Lady" at #8 and "Brown Sugar" at #10. They join Black Messiah songs "Really Love" at #14 and "Sugah Daddy" at #22 on the list, giving D'Angelo five entries on the Hot R&B Songs.

The late singer's music has additionally sold 9,000 digital track downloads; his bestselling song, "Untitled," currently tops the R&B Digital Song Sales chart after it sold 2,000 copies.

