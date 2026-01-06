DaBaby releases 'Don't Insult Me,' announces upcoming album

DaBaby continues his streak of music releases with "Don't Insult Me," featuring his daughter Twin.

The track is described in a press release as "one of the most personal moments in DaBaby’s recent catalog," as he raps about the pride and protection over his brand and the success he's worked hard to obtain.

"Don't insult me, 'cause I done work hard for this/ Now n***** salty, ungrateful for the time I spent," he raps. "That's when n***** lost me, I'm all for playin' my part/ So don't insult me."

The song arrives alongside a music video where paparazzi and media swarm around DaBaby, prompting Twin to use her superpowers to blow reporters away and protect her father. The clip also sees the two levitating together among the surrounding press.

Coinciding with the release is DaBaby's forthcoming album, Be More Grateful, which is now available for preorder. Those who preorder will receive access to "Don't Insult Me," "PBJT," "Letter to My YN," "Paper Low" and "Out Ya Business."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

