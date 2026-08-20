DaBaby kicks off debut episode of 'YouTube Avenues'

DaBaby attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

DaBaby and Bunna B kick off a new music series titled YouTube Avenues, highlighting successful artists who used YouTube as an "avenue" in their journeys.

DaBaby specifically opens up about the marketing behind some of his biggest hits, how he spent his entire record advance, his use of short-form vertical content and more.

The episode also features a deep-dive into Choker’s cinematic R&B visuals, the rise of El Malilla and duo TXC, as well as Trap Dickey showcasing Southern hip-hop and a performance by Bunna B.

Hosted by Wallo267 of Million Dollaz Worth of Game and YouTube Artist Partnerships lead Brittany Lewis, YouTube Avenues was launched "by YouTube to empower emerging creators and music artists in underrepresented, underserved communities," according to a press release.

Future episodes will feature Rich the Kid, Tobe Nwigwe and more.

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