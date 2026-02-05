Da Baby announces Be More Grateful tour

DaBaby has followed the release of Be More Grateful with the announcement of a tour in support of the album.

According to press release, the trek "is built to give day-one supporters a closer connection to DaBaby and the new material." Fans can also expect performances from supporting acts Zeddy Will, H3adband and Bri3.

The Be More Grateful tour will kick off at the House of Blues venue in Houston on March 29, with following shows scheduled in Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The trek will also hit New York, Detroit, Chicago and other cites before wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 14.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales for the tour are underway, with the Spotify presale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

