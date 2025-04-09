Cypress Hill to release graphic novel celebrating 'Black Sunday' album

Cypress Hill is launching a graphic novel looking back at their sophomore album, Black Sunday. Billboard reports the band is working alongside Z2 Comics and writers Noah Callahan-Bever and Gabriel Alvarez to create CYPRESS Hill: Black Sunday, which will give fans insight into what it took to bring the album to life. It will feature a new interview with the group, as well as a cover designed by Jay Papke, the man behind the cover art for the Black Sunday album.

"We called it Black Sunday because we're Raiders fans and also Black Sabbath fans," B-Real said of the graphic novel. "So Black Sunday felt like an appropriate title for the album. We tried to match the imagery up with what we were putting down musically."

CYPRESS Hill: Black Sunday will arrive on June 3 and is now available for preorder. In addition to the novel, people who buy the platinum edition will get a vinyl of Cypress' performance with the London Symphony Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in July.

The novel will mark Cypress Hill's second collaboration with Z2 Comics: their 2021 graphic novel, Tres Equis, was about life after their breakthrough debut.

"The work we started together on Cypress Hill: Tres Equis only gets better," Z2's president, Josh Bernstein, said in a statement, per Billboard. "Collaborating again with Cypress, Noah and Gabriel to tell the true story of Black Sunday resulted in another sequential masterpiece. It's an honor working with B-Real, Sen-Dog, Muggs, Bobo and the entire Cypress Hill + Z2 families to ensure this project smokes."

