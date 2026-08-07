Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Florida

Stacker compiled a ranking of the counties with the most born and bred residents in North Carolina

Many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family, to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put in your home state, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Florida using data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents who were born in the state according to the latest data, which is 2024 five-year estimates. The percentage of residents who were born in another state, a U.S. territory, and another country is also included.

Read on to find out where the most loyal Florida residents live.

50. Hernando County

- Population: 207,018

- Born in Florida: 68,330 (33.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 113,721 (54.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 7,556 (3.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 17,411 (8.4% of population)

49. Pinellas County

- Population: 963,481

- Born in Florida: 320,949 (33.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 499,976 (51.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 23,324 (2.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 119,232 (12.4% of population)

48. St. Lucie County

- Population: 360,500

- Born in Florida: 122,885 (34.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 159,739 (44.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 12,219 (3.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 65,657 (18.2% of population)

47. Pasco County

- Population: 611,444

- Born in Florida: 209,053 (34.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 305,795 (50.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 21,402 (3.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 75,194 (12.3% of population)

46. Orange County

- Population: 1,471,937

- Born in Florida: 505,853 (34.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 476,795 (32.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 131,020 (8.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 358,269 (24.3% of population)

45. Walton County

- Population: 82,948

- Born in Florida: 28,530 (34.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 46,639 (56.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,630 (2.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 6,149 (7.4% of population)

44. Broward County

- Population: 1,977,129

- Born in Florida: 693,041 (35.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 485,670 (24.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 68,843 (3.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 729,575 (36.9% of population)

43. Lake County

- Population: 412,924

- Born in Florida: 145,310 (35.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 203,771 (49.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 19,604 (4.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 44,239 (10.7% of population)

42. Volusia County

- Population: 579,622

- Born in Florida: 205,168 (35.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 297,982 (51.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 25,375 (4.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 51,097 (8.8% of population)

41. Santa Rosa County

- Population: 198,472

- Born in Florida: 71,641 (36.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 111,939 (56.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 5,226 (2.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 9,666 (4.9% of population)

40. Highlands County

- Population: 105,702

- Born in Florida: 39,337 (37.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 50,335 (47.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 4,572 (4.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 11,458 (10.8% of population)

39. Seminole County

- Population: 481,470

- Born in Florida: 180,588 (37.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 201,412 (41.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 26,797 (5.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 72,673 (15.1% of population)

38. Marion County

- Population: 400,078

- Born in Florida: 151,646 (37.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 189,915 (47.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 20,756 (5.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 37,761 (9.4% of population)

37. Hillsborough County

- Population: 1,522,748

- Born in Florida: 584,031 (38.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 560,898 (36.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 77,541 (5.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 300,278 (19.7% of population)

36. Bay County

- Population: 186,393

- Born in Florida: 73,002 (39.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 91,711 (49.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 5,634 (3.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 16,046 (8.6% of population)

35. Polk County

- Population: 790,694

- Born in Florida: 330,281 (41.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 296,187 (37.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 64,853 (8.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 99,373 (12.6% of population)

34. Clay County

- Population: 227,584

- Born in Florida: 98,603 (43.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 105,024 (46.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 8,045 (3.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 15,912 (7.0% of population)

33. Escambia County

- Population: 325,923

- Born in Florida: 142,077 (43.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 158,619 (48.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 6,662 (2.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 18,565 (5.7% of population)

32. Nassau County

- Population: 97,859

- Born in Florida: 42,920 (43.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 49,251 (50.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,918 (2.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 3,770 (3.9% of population)

31. Duval County

- Population: 1,023,153

- Born in Florida: 483,318 (47.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 385,081 (37.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 29,863 (2.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 124,891 (12.2% of population)

30. DeSoto County

- Population: 35,386

- Born in Florida: 16,843 (47.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 13,137 (37.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 587 (1.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 4,819 (13.6% of population)

29. Glades County

- Population: 12,563

- Born in Florida: 6,129 (48.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,790 (38.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 266 (2.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,378 (11.0% of population)

28. Hendry County

- Population: 42,382

- Born in Florida: 20,824 (49.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 8,100 (19.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 728 (1.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 12,730 (30.0% of population)

27. Alachua County

- Population: 285,492

- Born in Florida: 146,129 (51.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 98,512 (34.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 7,859 (2.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 32,992 (11.6% of population)

26. Okeechobee County

- Population: 40,816

- Born in Florida: 21,311 (52.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 12,990 (31.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,060 (2.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 5,455 (13.4% of population)

25. Levy County

- Population: 45,391

- Born in Florida: 24,424 (53.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 18,059 (39.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,155 (2.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,753 (3.9% of population)

24. Franklin County

- Population: 12,553

- Born in Florida: 6,767 (53.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,052 (40.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 209 (1.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 525 (4.2% of population)

23. Hardee County

- Population: 25,675

- Born in Florida: 13,923 (54.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 8,012 (31.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 729 (2.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 3,011 (11.7% of population)

22. Gulf County

- Population: 15,131

- Born in Florida: 8,353 (55.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,914 (39.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 295 (1.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 569 (3.8% of population)

21. Holmes County

- Population: 19,513

- Born in Florida: 10,926 (56.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,897 (40.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 175 (0.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 515 (2.6% of population)

20. Leon County

- Population: 297,542

- Born in Florida: 168,952 (56.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 100,705 (33.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 5,756 (1.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 22,129 (7.4% of population)

19. Dixie County

- Population: 17,058

- Born in Florida: 9,903 (58.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,664 (39.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 98 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 393 (2.3% of population)

18. Jefferson County

- Population: 15,091

- Born in Florida: 8,774 (58.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,640 (37.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 200 (1.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 477 (3.2% of population)

17. Wakulla County

- Population: 35,387

- Born in Florida: 20,577 (58.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 13,226 (37.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 605 (1.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 979 (2.8% of population)

16. Washington County

- Population: 25,529

- Born in Florida: 15,038 (58.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,601 (37.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 207 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 683 (2.7% of population)

15. Suwannee County

- Population: 45,342

- Born in Florida: 26,955 (59.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 15,170 (33.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 484 (1.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,733 (6.0% of population)

14. Columbia County

- Population: 71,789

- Born in Florida: 42,861 (59.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 24,166 (33.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,364 (1.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 3,398 (4.7% of population)

13. Gilchrist County

- Population: 19,040

- Born in Florida: 11,460 (60.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,641 (34.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 194 (1.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 745 (3.9% of population)

12. Putnam County

- Population: 75,164

- Born in Florida: 45,683 (60.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 24,608 (32.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,311 (1.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 3,562 (4.7% of population)

11. Jackson County

- Population: 48,250

- Born in Florida: 29,845 (61.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 16,835 (34.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 543 (1.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,027 (2.1% of population)

10. Hamilton County

- Population: 13,616

- Born in Florida: 8,787 (64.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,949 (29.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 274 (2.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 606 (4.5% of population)

9. Madison County

- Population: 18,089

- Born in Florida: 11,710 (64.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,630 (31.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 96 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 653 (3.6% of population)

8. Calhoun County

- Population: 13,492

- Born in Florida: 8,838 (65.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,962 (29.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 206 (1.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 486 (3.6% of population)

7. Union County

- Population: 15,701

- Born in Florida: 10,506 (66.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,595 (29.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 287 (1.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 313 (2.0% of population)

6. Taylor County

- Population: 21,503

- Born in Florida: 14,496 (67.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,660 (26.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 208 (1.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,139 (5.3% of population)

5. Bradford County

- Population: 27,885

- Born in Florida: 19,351 (69.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,033 (25.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 602 (2.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 899 (3.2% of population)

4. Gadsden County

- Population: 43,710

- Born in Florida: 30,961 (70.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,473 (21.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 767 (1.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,509 (5.7% of population)

3. Baker County

- Population: 28,430

- Born in Florida: 20,450 (71.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,341 (25.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 233 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 406 (1.4% of population)

2. Lafayette County

- Population: 8,161

- Born in Florida: 5,879 (72.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,604 (19.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 120 (1.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 558 (6.8% of population)

1. Liberty County

- Population: 7,687

- Born in Florida: 5,717 (74.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,548 (20.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 147 (1.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 275 (3.6% of population)