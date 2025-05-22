Cory Hardrict talks portraying LA culture, cycle of violence in 'Die Like A Man'

Cory Hardrict's movie Die Like A Man covers various elements of LA culture in ways he says haven't been done in years.

"[When it comes to portraying] the underrepresented community ... they haven't done a lot of these movies ... since the '90s," Cory tells ABC Audio. "They were big, showing LA, the masculinity, the violence, just the community interactions."

He credits director Eric Nazarian for bringing that back in a cinematic way that "shows the world that these parts of LA still exist," while simultaneously highlighting their beauty.

"I think it's gonna be big for LA," Cory says of the film. "They need to see this movie and then it'll resonate."

Die Like A Man is the coming-of-age story of Freddy, a teen who seeks guidance and validation from Cory's character, Solo, a local gangster who just came home from serving time behind bars. Cory says the film is more intimate compared to others covering LA culture, but similarly captures the "cycle of life" and crime that some people in the community are unable to escape.

"Growing up in those communities, it's just like you're surrounded by [gangs and crime], so when you come home, you [are] still surrounded by it," Cory says. "Your survival tactics kick in and instincts of the hood in which you were brought up on, it's like you start teaching that to the younger generation and that's with Solo did."

With a such a serious storyline, Cory says it was strictly business and pretty intense on set. "The role [didn't] require no laughing, that's why I gotta do a romantic comedy next," he jokes.

Die Like A Man is available for purchase on streaming platforms.

