Cory Hardrict hopes to 'save lives' and 'entertain' with new indie film, 'Die Like a Man'

Cory Hardrict is back on the movie screens, starring in the new indie thriller Die Like a Man.

The actor portrays a gangster named Solo who has returned home after a 10-year bid to a gentrified neighborhood void of friends who have either died, been jailed or simply moved on with their lives. He tasks himself with being a mentor to his late best friend's son Freddy, teaching him how to be a man in the streets, which ultimately leads to his demise. Cory tells ABC Audio the role is reminiscent of the prominent male figures he saw in his childhood neighborhood.

"Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, you have these kind of figures that are like prominent in the community, in the neighborhood, and a lot of it is like misguidance and the youth looks up to these guys because they don't have no one...they're looking for love and looking for acceptance. And so that's what this guy Solo was," Cory says.

"He knew his power and control over Freddy, so he had him going out...encouraging him to do things that makes him become a man, and that's not necessarily the way," he continues. "It's actually a true thing that happens in the community."

Due to the relatability of the film, Cory says his hope is that people watch it, "take something from it" and "apply it to their lives."

"Maybe they were at the brink of making some decisions that they changed their mind, you know, and say, this is where it can lead me. 'Cause you know the gang violence and the activity, it only leads you in prison or death, and that's what this movie shows you," he says. "Hopefully it can save lives, but at the same time we're looking to entertain."

