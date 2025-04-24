Cornell cancels Kehlani's Slope Day performance due to support of Palestine

Kehlani will no longer be performing at Cornell University's Slope Day, an end-of-semester tradition following the last day of classes. Cornell president Michael I. Kotlikoff shared a memo Wednesday to officialize the decision, citing concerns with the singer's public support of Palestine.

"Unfortunately, although it was not the intention, the selection of Kehlani as this year's headliner has injected division and discord into Slope Day," Kotlikoff wrote.

“In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos and on social media,” he continued, noting a new lineup will be announced in the coming days.

Kehlani has been vocal about her support of Palestine, displaying the Palestinian flag in her "Next 2 U" music video and calling for a ceasefire alongside a coalition of musicians via the Artists Against Apartheid letter, among other things.

Kehlani has not yet commented on the cancelation of her show at Cornell.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.