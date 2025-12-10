Common pays tribute to late ESPN anchor Stuart Scott in new song

Common attends the Daily Mail's 'Off The Record' Party on October 09, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Common pays tribute to late ESPN anchor Stuart Scott in "Vision," a new song that will air in the credits for a documentary about his life. The song is accompanied by a video featuring clips of various special moments from Stuart's life.

"Behold, a rebel with a cause without a pause/ One after another, yo, I battle for ours/ And push bars on TV screens/ Quoting rap gods, hip-hop kings and queens," Common raps on the track, which is produced by 9th Wonder, and features PJ and Bilal. It appears in the end credits of the new 30 for 30 documentary Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott, which is scheduled to arrive Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stuart passed away Jan. 4, 2015, from appendiceal cancer at age at 49.

