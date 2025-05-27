Common celebrates 20th anniversary of 'Be'

Common is reflecting on his album Be in honor of its 20th anniversary. "It's hard to grasp that it was 20 years ago," he began on social platform X Friday, expressing his gratitude to Ye, J Dilla and the others who contributed to the album. "Be means so much to me because I have had so many different types of people tell me what it means to them. And there is no greater feeling than to have your music mean something. Thank you GOD you are the greatest."

Common also announced the release of a limited-edition two-LP vinyl on translucent yellow marble blend, which includes the original track list and the instrumentals, and a deluxe version of the album comprising the original songs, instrumentals and five bonus cuts. The first 750 copies of the vinyl include a signed print of the album cover.

Released in 2005, Be featured songs like "Testify," "The Corner" and "Go." It was nominated at the 48th annual Grammy Awards for best rap album, best rap performance by a duo or group for "The Corner " featuring The Last Poets, best rap/sung collaboration for "They Say" featuring Ye and John Legend, and best rap solo performance for "Testify."

