Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Decembers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. December 1909

- Average temperature: 54.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 66.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.6°F

- Total precipitation: 2.9"

#9. December 1960

- Average temperature: 54.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 66.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.1°F

- Total precipitation: 1.69"

#8. December 1930

- Average temperature: 53.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 63.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 43.6°F

- Total precipitation: 4.09"

#7. December 1917

- Average temperature: 52.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 41.1°F

- Total precipitation: 1.52"

#6. December 1989

- Average temperature: 52.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.89"

#5. December 1963

- Average temperature: 52.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.59"

#4. December 1903

- Average temperature: 52.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 38.9°F

- Total precipitation: 2.02"

#3. December 1910

- Average temperature: 52.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 39.7°F

- Total precipitation: 0.95"

#2. December 1935

- Average temperature: 50.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 62.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 39.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.46"

#1. December 2010

- Average temperature: 50.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 63.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 37.1°F

- Total precipitation: 1.11"