Coi Leray hosts New Jersey turkey drive

Coi Leray teamed up with her nonprofit Camp Courage to host a turkey drive in New Jersey on Tuesday. She shared footage of the event on Instagram, which captured her interacting with community members before explaining her reason for the drive.

“You gotta give back. We receive so [many] blessings, make sure that you bless others, even [if it’s] just a small prayer," she said.

In the caption, Coi reflected on the event while thanking those who came together to bring the drive to fruition.

"Everyday I ask myself, what can I do to be a better me? I think being a great leader is very important but never forget to be a great LISTENER and WILLING TO LEARN, is the true key to success," she writes. "This was @thecampcourageworld 1st turkey drive and I couldn’t be more happy with how amazing this day turnt out."

"Huge shout out to my team and everyone involved to make this happen," she continued. "Special shout out to Hackensack NJ Recreation Dept. helping this moment come together."

Coi launched Camp Courage in 2024, which aims to connect people of all ages while creating a space for them to collaborate and build lasting relationships. A statement from the nonprofit's Instagram says its "mission is to inspire individuals to pursue their dreams, overcome challenges, and reach their fullest potential, fostering a strong community dedicated to growth and success."

