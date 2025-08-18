Coco Jones' new songs on 'Why Not More? (MORE!)' 'always had a really strong place in my heart'

Coco Jones released her debut album back in April, but Why Not More songs on the project? Though she previously told ABC Audio she was thinking about audience's attention span and didn't want her "album to be too long," she has now added seven songs for those who had been seeking more.

Coco tells Variety the new tracks are extras from when she worked on the original version of the album. "I recorded a lot of songs and some of them I just felt like it wasn't the right timing for them to come out, but they always had a really strong place in my heart," she says. "Those are some of the songs that will be on the deluxe."

Like the original, she says Why Not More? (MORE!), which includes sad songs "Easy" and "Deleted," leans into the "theme of not holding back or not placing a limit on your album or your genre."

New features on the deluxe include Alicia Keys, Leon Thomas and Lady London.

The album arrives just days after Coco ended filming for her fourth and final season of Peacock's Bel-Air, in which she starred as Hilary Banks.

She tells Variety "it was so emotional" because she "felt like all the last four years slapped me in the face."

"All the highs of being Hilary and all the time where I had to push myself because I would get off set and go right to the studio because I wanted music to be ready so I had to do all the things, I felt like it just slapped me," she continued. "It’s kind of like you had a baby. That was the hardest thing ever. I’m so happy, thank you so much and wow, I really, really pushed myself to the limit."

