Coco Gauff quotes Tyler, The Creator following 2025 French Open victory

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Coco Gauff appears to be a fan of Tyler, The Creator. The tennis star quoted a song from Tyler's latest album, Chromakopia, following her victory at the 2025 French Open.

"I didn’t think honestly that I could do it," she said. "But I’m gonna quote Tyler, The Creator right here. He said, 'If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying,'" Coco said, referring to his song "St. Chroma." "I’d like to leave that with you guys. I think I was lying to myself and I definitely could do it."

Coco's mention of Tyler was perhaps her way of reciprocating after Tyler name-dropped her on another Chromakopia cut, "Thought I Was Dead."

"I was one mil', then a n**** hit 30/ B****, you ain't Coco Gauff, you can't serve me," he raps on the song.

