Clipse talks 'Let God Sort Em Out' reactions, says Grammy win would be 'well-deserved'

Pusha T and Malice of Clipse perform onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It's been nearly three months since Clipse released Let God Sort Em Out, and they're quite pleased with the album's reception. In an interview with Billboard, they shared their reactions to the project coming up in album-of-the-year conversations.

"I like it because it's unanimous; it's the consensus. Everywhere we go, people keep saying it," Malice said. "Just that it hits everybody in that way. With that being the case, that just can't be denied. It didn't come from us saying it; it comes from the listener."

Pusha T agreed, adding the response to the album is just a "testament of what we put into the music."

"This is still art class for us," he explained. "I was never in band or anything, but I feel like we attacked this music in such a way that it comes with that level of precision. There’s a level of expertise that is shown in the creation and displayed in the creation of this music. I’m glad that it comes across and hits people in that way."

While he feels Clipse has "kind of cracked the ceiling" on rap being a young man's sport, there is still one more goal they want to accomplish.

"The Grammys is definitely the high-water mark for musical achievement. And this is what you do it for. You don’t play the game just to get a participation trophy. So like, it would definitely mean a lot, for sure," Malice said, with Pusha noting it would be "a well-deserved full-circle moment" and a "win for just brotherhood."

Pharrell, who produced Let God Sort Em Out, argues it's Clipse's time and an opportunity for them to "bring it home for our parents."

He also shared his desire for the duo to perform their song “Birds Don’t Sing” during the 2026 awards show.

