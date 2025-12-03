Clipse to kick off NBA postgame performance series, will perform at Bonnaroo and Flow Festival

Clipse has a jam-packed schedule, but "So Be It," God will sort it all out.

Pusha T and No Malice have been tapped to perform at a few events, starting with their gig on Amazon Music's new NBA postgame performance series, In the Paint.

They are set to kick off the series, taking the stage on Prime Video's 13,000-square-foot NBA studio at the Amazon MGM Studios in Culver City.

The event will premiere Friday during the NBA Nightcap postgame show on Prime Video, featuring a performance of one song. Another song will be available immediately after to Amazon Music customers in the Amazon Music app.

Clipse is also set to headline Bonnaroo 2026. The festival lineup features Vince Staples, Lil Jon, Smino, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, and Mariah the Scientist. Tickets for the event, taking place June 11 to June 14, 2026, in Manchester, Tennessee, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

Nearly two months later, Push and No Malice will perform at the Flow Festival in Finland.

Clipse is up for five Grammys at the upcoming 2026 award show, including best music video for "So Be It," as well as album of the year and best rap album for Let God Sort Em Out.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.