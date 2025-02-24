Cities with the most expensive homes in the Cape Coral metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

#14. North Fort Myers, FL

- Typical home value: $296,258

- 1-year price change: -7.4%

- 5-year price change: +50.1%

#13. Lehigh Acres, FL

- Typical home value: $307,605

- 1-year price change: -2.2%

- 5-year price change: +80.1%

#12. Fort Myers, FL

- Typical home value: $343,688

- 1-year price change: -6.4%

- 5-year price change: +55.1%

#11. Cape Coral, FL

- Typical home value: $363,960

- 1-year price change: -6.6%

- 5-year price change: +56.2%

#10. Bokeelia, FL

- Typical home value: $412,112

- 1-year price change: -3.7%

- 5-year price change: +57.4%

#9. Alva, FL

- Typical home value: $415,205

- 1-year price change: -5.6%

- 5-year price change: +58.7%

#8. Saint James City, FL

- Typical home value: $441,289

- 1-year price change: -2.7%

- 5-year price change: +54.4%

#7. Estero, FL

- Typical home value: $516,083

- 1-year price change: -5.5%

- 5-year price change: +62.0%

#6. Bonita Springs, FL

- Typical home value: $547,565

- 1-year price change: -5.2%

- 5-year price change: +63.1%

#5. Fort Myers Beach, FL

- Typical home value: $549,980

- 1-year price change: -6.4%

- 5-year price change: +30.1%

#4. Sanibel, FL

- Typical home value: $886,587

- 1-year price change: -7.4%

- 5-year price change: +21.8%

#3. Miromar Lakes, FL

- Typical home value: $1,203,564

- 1-year price change: -0.2%

- 5-year price change: +77.3%

#2. Captiva, FL

- Typical home value: $1,303,892

- 1-year price change: -5.9%

- 5-year price change: +40.9%

#1. Boca Grande, FL

- Typical home value: $2,932,851

- 1-year price change: -2.5%

- 5-year price change: +81.5%