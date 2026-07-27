Ciara to headline MLS All-Star Game halftime show

If you're looking for the Goodies, you'll likely find them at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday. Ciara has been tapped as the halftime performer.

“Headlining the halftime show ... is such an incredible honor,” she said in a statement. “I love being part of moments that bring people together through music and pure energy."

"As a proud MLS team owner, I know these fans show up with so much heart, and I can't wait to match that on stage," she continued. "July 29 is going to be a celebration of the game, the culture, and the joy of sharing this experience together!”

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, marking the first time the city has hosted the event.

Fans can watch live coverage on Apple TV.

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