Ciara to headline inaugural TikTok Awards

Ciara has the "Goodies," and she's bringing them to the first-ever TikTok Awards. She's secured a gig as the headlining performer for the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s nothing like performing for a community that loves movement, music, and expression as much as I do,” Ciara said in a statement. “The TikTok platform plays a significant role in entertainment. It is one of the most influential platforms in the world. TheTikTok Awards are all about celebrating that spirit, and I’m honored to hit the stage for first-ever show in the US.”

The inaugural TikTok Awards will take place Thursday at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The show will begin at 6 p.m. PT, following a red carpet that is set to stream at 5 p.m. PT on TikTok Live.

The news of Ciara's headlining set arrives just days after she and husband Russell Wilson celebrated their daughter Amora Princess Wilson's 2nd birthday on Dec. 11.

"You bring us sunshine, happiness, and pure joy every day! We're so excited you're now the big 2! God is so good! Happy Birthday! We love you soooo much! 2 means Peace," Ciara captioned an Instagram Reel featuring moments from Amora's last two years.

Russell also shared a Reel highlighting special moments with Amora. "Happy Birthday Amora!!! You bring such a light to our family," he wrote. "Your personality shines and your giggles are so contagious. We thank God every day for you! Mommy & Daddy Love you so so much."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.