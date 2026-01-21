Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart and Walter Afanasieff among 2026 Songwriters of Hall of Fame class

Christopher "Tricky" Stewart attend the GRAMMY FutureNOW event at the W Atlanta Buckhead on April 5, 2014,c in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Catrina Maxwell/WireImage for NARAS)

The latest inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame have been announced, with Christopher "Tricky" Stewart and Walter Afanasieff among the 2026 class.

Tricky is credited for writing songs including Rihanna's "Umbrella," Mary J. Blige's "Just Fine," Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," Mariah Carey's and "Break My Soul" and "Obsessed."

Walter, who also worked with Mariah, is being inducted for penning her hits "My All," "Hero," "One Sweet Day" with Boyz II Men and "All I Want For Christmas Is You," as well as Barbra Streisand's "Love Will Survive."

The SHOF induction ceremony will take place June 11 in New York City, where Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette and Taylor Swift, the youngest female inductee, will also be bestowed with the songwriting honor.

"This year's lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres," SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. "These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions."

Special award honorees will be announced at a later time.

